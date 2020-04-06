ASM International NV: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF THE 2020 AGM MATERIALS

Almere, The Netherlands

April 6, 2020

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that the information regarding the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) scheduled for May 18, 2020, is now available on the Company's website, www.asm.com. This information includes the convocation, the full agenda and annexes thereto. The U.S. market proxy materials for holders of New York Registry Shares are also posted on our website.

The AGM is scheduled to commence at 2:00 p.m. CET at the offices of ASM International N.V., Versterkerstraat 8, Almere, the Netherlands.

Given the COVID-19 outbreak, the related health risks and the precautionary measures invoked by the Dutch government, we strongly urge our shareholders not to attend in person but to exercise their voting rights by way of proxy, and to follow the meeting through our live webcast. We will also provide the possibility of virtually attending and voting at the meeting as can be read in more detail in the convocation and accompanying AGM documents. Given the health hazard and public health measures, not the entire Supervisory Board and Management Board will be physically present during the AGM, but rather join remotely. Also there will be no reception, drinks or other social gatherings surrounding the meeting. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and advise shareholders to regularly check our website for any further updates regarding the AGM.

The agenda for the AGM includes amongst others the proposal to appoint Mr. Benjamin Loh as member of the Management Board and as successor of Chuck del Prado, to appoint Mrs. Monica de Virgiliis and Mr. Didier Lamouche as members of the Supervisory Board, to re-appoint Mr. Martin van Pernis as member of the Supervisory Board, to approve the new remuneration policy, and approve the proposal to declare a regular dividend of €1.50 (one Euro fifty cents) per common share and an extraordinary dividend of €1.50 (one Euro fifty cents) per common share. In addition, the agenda includes a proposal to withdraw 1,500,000 treasury shares.

In accordance with applicable legal requirements in the Netherlands the record date for the AGM is April 20, 2020, as further set out in the convocation for the meeting.

The total number of issued shares in ASM International N.V. as per today amounts to 51,297,394 common shares. Considering the number of shares held in treasury as per today, amounting to 2,441,583 shares, the number of voting shares amounts to 48,855,811.

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com .

