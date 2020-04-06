German Appeals Court rules that Firecomms does not infringe Broadcom patent

Firecomms Ltd ("Firecomms" or "the Company"), announced today that on March 26, 2020, the Munich Higher District Court issued a written judgment stating that the appeal of Avago Technologies International Sales Pte. Limited ("Broadcom") against the judgment of the Munich District Court I of April 27, 2018, Az. 21 0 16494/14, is rejected and that plaintiff must bear the costs of the appeal.

This second instance win for Firecomms follows from the Firecomms' win of the original infringement action concerning Broadcom's German designation of European Patent No. 1 511 198 B1 ("patent 198").

"The Munich Higher District Court has upheld the original judgement that Firecomms does not infringe Broadcom's patent 198," said Dr John D. Lambkin, the Company's managing director. "The real winner here is healthy market competition." he added. Dr Lambkin then went on to thank Firecomms' European customers for their steadfast support and also sincerely thanked the Company's legal team of Simmons&Simmons LLP and patent agent Westphal, Mussgnug Partner for their dedication and professional services.

About Firecomms

Firecomms (www.firecomms.com) is a leader in the manufacture of plastic fibre optic solutions and optical transceiver modules. The Company pioneered the commercialisation of resonant cavity light emitting diodes (RCLEDs) which are today used in the RedLink industrial POF transceivers as well as the connectorless OptoLock and LC families of products. Firecomms' customers deploy these transceiver products in a wide range of power and energy, industrial control, medical and consumer applications. Firecomms Ltd. is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

