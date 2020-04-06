IDEMIA's algorithms have been awarded the top rank amongst all studied companies in the IREX 10: Identification Track of the NIST benchmark assessing iris recognition performance for identification.

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, confirms its leadership position on the biometric identification market by proving the best one eye accuracy in iris recognition. Iris identification systems allows us to search users against a database of enrolled credentials and return their proper identities when matched.

Jean-Christophe Fondeur, CTO of IDEMIA, stated: "The results of IREX 10 confirm IDEMIA's leadership in biometric research since the early 1980s, and the expertise of IDEMIA's teams in this field. Ranking first in iris recognition once more shows how advanced our technology is. We are proud to have been among the main contributors to the spectacular improvement in accuracy and interoperability over the last 40 years."

Multi-biometric identification has become more and more popular as it remains very intuitive for the user, requiring only one glance, similar to facial recognition. As an example, IDEMIA's iris recognition algorithm is at the core of technologies deployed for the largest identity management system in the world, Aadhaar in India (1.2 billion people) and in the travel sector, iris recognition is currently used for border crossing in Singapore and Abu Dhabi. On top of that, multi-biometric identification can now embed "on the move" technology.

Iris recognition is also one of the most reliable authentication solutions in terms of anti-fraud and security.

IDEMIA's technologies are based on long-standing expertise in deep learning and artificial intelligence, representing the top-performing biometric algorithms for fingerprint and palm print identification, as well as iris, face and tattoo recognition. These algorithms consistently perform at the top of NIST rankings.

What is IREX 10, NIST benchmark?

The NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology), now part of the U.S. Department of Commerce, provides technology, measurement, and standards that impact a wide range of products and technology, as well as promote innovation and industrial competitiveness. In this context, IREX 10: Identification Track is an open benchmark provided by NIST, administered at the Image Group's Biometrics Research Lab, which enables developers worldwide to submit their matching software for testing on an iris image base and algorithms of 500,000 enrolled people.

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets our identity whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors. With 13,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

