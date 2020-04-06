Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 625 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma setzt im Kampf gegen COVID-19 noch einen drauf +++ Lukrative Beteiligung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851144 ISIN: US3696041033 Ticker-Symbol: GEC 
Xetra
06.04.20
09:31 Uhr
6,600 Euro
+0,258
+4,07 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,557
6,595
09:48
6,570
6,610
09:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY6,600+4,07 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 1,64
Hebel: 4,05
mit moderatem Hebel