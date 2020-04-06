The U.S. conglomerate plans to deploy and test new controls with its commercial PV LV5 inverter platform. It aims to develop "grid-forming" controls to allow wind and solar inverters to form voltage and frequency levels like traditional generators. The company wants to improve coordination and synchronization among multiple grid-forming resources, and is working on smart PV reserve controls to improve the transient stability of systems with high renewables penetration.GE Research, the R&D arm of U.S. conglomerate General Electric, recently secured $4.2 million in funding from the U.S. Department ...

