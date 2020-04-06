Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 625 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma setzt im Kampf gegen COVID-19 noch einen drauf +++ Lukrative Beteiligung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: FTG111 ISIN: DE000FTG1111 Ticker-Symbol: FTK 
Xetra
06.04.20
09:35 Uhr
27,400 Euro
+1,250
+4,78 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Scale
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
FLATEX AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLATEX AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,000
27,100
09:52
27,100
27,200
09:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FLATEX
FLATEX AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLATEX AG27,400+4,78 %