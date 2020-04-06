Regulatory News:

In the current Covid-19 context, Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) strengthens its financial security with a new syndicated loan amounting to €3 billion in addition to the existing €3 billion undrawn confirmed line of credit for a total amount of 6 billion.

This syndicated loan has an initial maturity of 12 months with two optional 3-month extensions.

On this occasion, Philippe de Rovira, Chief Financial Officer of Groupe PSA said: "This operation reinforces our ability to face up this exceptional situation and prepare the future. It also proves the confidence of our partner banks in the financial strength and recognized resilience of Groupe PSA"

