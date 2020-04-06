O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) O'KEY GROUP ANNOUNCES AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2019 06-Apr-2020 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release 6 April 2020 O'KEY GROUP ANNOUNCES AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2019 O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, the 'Group'), one of the leading Russian food retailers, announces its financial results for the FY2019 based on audited consolidated financial statements. All materials published by the Group are available on its website, okeygroup.lu. [1] All results are presented under IFRS 16 standard unless stated otherwise. 2019 financial highlights - Organic Group total revenue, excluding the effect of the supermarket business sale, increased by 3.0% YoY. Total Group revenue increased by 2.3% YoY, from RUB 161,303 mln to RUB 165,086 mln. - Organic revenue generated by O'KEY, excluding the effect of the supermarket business sale, increased by 0.3% YoY. Total revenue generated by O'KEY decreased by 0.3% YoY to RUB 147,175 mln, while net retail revenue decreased by 0.4% - Total revenue generated by DA! grew by 31.5% YoY to RUB 17,911 mln, strongly driven by LFL revenue increase of 14.9%. - Group gross margin increased by 19 bps to 23.7% versus 12M 2018, while gross profit increased by 3.2% YoY to RUB 39,100 mln. - Group EBITDA decreased by 0.5% YoY to RUB 14,061 mln compared with RUB 14,133 mln in 2018, while the EBITDA margin decreased by 24 bps YoY to 8.5%. - O'KEY's EBITDA decreased by 4.4% YoY to RUB 14,277 mln, while O'KEY's EBITDA margin decreased by 41 bps to 9.7%. - EBITDA generated by DA! improved from negative RUB 793 mln (-5.8% of sales) in 12M 2018 to negative RUB 215 mln (-1.2% of sales) in 12M 2019, driven by new store openings, higher revenue and increased efficiency. - Net profit for the Group amounted to RUB 747.0 mln in 12M 2019 compared to net loss of RUB 1047 mln in 12M 2018. - Net debt position increased to RUB 26.2 bln at the end of 12M 2019 from RUB 25.7 bln at the end of 12M 2018. Key events in 12M 2019: - 19 new discounters were opened. - O'KEY successfully issued 3-year bonds in the amount of RUB 5,000 mln at 9.35% per annum in April and 5-year bonds in the amount of RUB 5,000 mln at 7.85% per annum in December 2019. - In a continuing effort to optimize the Group's property portfolio, the Group sold subsidiaries holding rights for lease of 2 land plots to a third party in June. Group operating results Segment 12M 2019 12M 2018 Net Traffic Average Net Traffic Average retail ticket retail ticket revenue revenue Group 2.4% 2.1% 0.3% -8.6% -12.9% 5.0% LFL Group 0.9% 0.0% 0.9% -3.3% -2.6% -0.6% O'KEY -0.4% -2.5% 2.1% -11.1% -18.2% 8.6% LFL O'KEY -0.4% -1.8% 1.4% -4.3% -4.8% 0.4% Discounters 31.7% 24.5% 5.8% 31.9% 27.8% 3.3% LFL 14.9% 8.6% 5.8% 12.7% 9.5% 1.2% Discounters For more details, please refer to O'KEY's Q4 2019 Operating Results Update. [2] Revenue In 2019, total Group revenue increased by 2.3% YoY to RUB 165,086 mln. The revenue increase was primarily triggered by the continuing the continuing expansion of DA! and higher shelf inflation. At the same time, organic Group total revenue, excluding the effect of the supermarket business sale, increased by 3.0% YoY, on the back of continuing double-digit growth of the discounter business. The value-for-money concept continued to show its efficiency: LFL revenue of DA! grew by 14.9% YoY, supported by a steady increase in LFL traffic and average ticket (up 8.6% YoY and 5.8% YoY respectively). IFRS 16 implementation The Group has applied IFRS 16 since 1 January 2019. Upon adopting IFRS 16, the Group recognised its lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as 'operating leases' under IAS 17. The associated right-of-use assets for leases were measured at their carrying amounts as if the standard had been applied since the commencement date, but discounted using the Group's incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial application. Upon implementing the standard, the Group's management began to assess Company performance based on the figures presented in accordance with IFRS 16. Group profit and losses RUB mln 12M 2019 12M 2018 - YoY 2019 12M 2018 - YoY 2019 (IFRS 16) / 18 (IAS 17) / 18 - unaudited Total Group 165,086 161,303 2.3% 161,303 2.3% revenue O'KEY 147,175 147,688 -0.3% 147,688 -0.3% DA! 17,911 13,616 31.5% 13,616 31.5% Organic 165,086 160,322 3.0% 160,322 3.0% Group revenue O'KEY 147,175 146,706 0.3% 146,706 0.3% DA! 17,911 13,616 31.5% 13,616 31.5% Gross 39,100 37,904 3.2% 37,382 4.6% profit Gross 23.7% 23.5% 19 23.2% 51 profit margin Group 14,061 14,133 -0.5% 8,644 62.7% EBITDA Group 8.5% 8.8% (24) 5.4% 316 EBITDA margin EBITDA 14,277 14,926 -4.4% 10,416 37.1% O'KEY EBITDA 9.7% 10.1% (41) 7.1% 265 margin O'KEY EBITDA DA! (215) (793) -72.8% (1,772) -87.8% EBITDA -1.2% -5.8% 462 -13% 1 181 margin DA! Net profit 747 (1,047) n/a (599) n/a (loss) Net profit 0.5% -0.6% 110 -0.4% 82 (loss) margin Cost of goods sold and gross profit The table below provides a breakdown of the cost of goods sold in 2019 and 2018: RUB mln 12M 2019 % of 12M % of - 12M % of - revenu 2018 revenu YoY, 2018 revenu YoY, e (IFRS e bps (IAS e bps 16) - 17) unaudi ted Total 165,086 100% 161,30 100.0% - 161,30 100.0% - revenue 3 3 Cost of (125,987 76.3% (123,4 76.5% (19) (123,9 76.8% (51) goods ) 00) 22) sold Cost of (118,330 71.7% (115,9 71.9% (22) (115,9 71.9% (22) trading ) 81) 81) stock (less supplier bonuses) Inventory (3,127) 1.9% (2,875 1.8% 11 (2,875 1.8% 11 shrinkage ) ) Logistics (3,896) 2.4% (3,902 2.4% (6) (4,424 2.7% (38) costs ) ) Labelling (633) 0.4% (642) 0.4% (1) (642) 0.4% (1) and packaging costs Gross 39,100 23.7% 37,904 23.5% 19 37,382 23.2% 51 profit The Group's gross profit margin increased by 19 bps YoY on a comparable basis while increasing in absolute terms by RUB 1,196 mln, driven by better sales, the optimisation of the assortment matrix and the continuing improvement of purchasing conditions. Increased imports of own brand assortment in different categories also positively affected gross margin. Shrinkage costs increased by 8.8% YoY, mainly due to cancelling supplier returns of products with a shelf-life of less than 30 days. Logistics costs remained flat at 2.4% of revenue in 2019, as two opposing factors offset one another: as quality standards were increased, processing costs also grew, however that was compensated for by a decrease in delivery tariffs. General, selling, and administrative costs The table below provides the general, selling, and administrative expenses breakdown for 12M 2019 and 12M 2018: RUB mln 12M 2019 % of 12M % of - 12M % of - YoY, bps reven 201 reven YoY, 201 reven ue 8 ue bps 8 ue (IF (IA RS S 16) 17) una udi ted Personnel 14,672 8.9% 14, 8.7% 17 14, 8.7% 17 costs 068 068 Depreciation 8,100 4.9% 7,7 4.8% 8 4,3 2.7% 220 and 82 67 amortisation Communication 3,656 2.2% 3,5 2.2% 4 3,5 2.2% 4 and utilities 03 03 Advertising 2,268 1.4% 2,0 1.2% 13 2,0 1.2% 13 and marketing 12 12 Repairs and 1,317 0.8% 1,2 0.8% 4 1,2 0.8% 4 maintenance 28 30 Insurance and 918 0.6% 817 0.5% 5 817 0.5% 5 bank commissions Security 713 0.4% 736 0.5% (2) 736 0.5% (2) expenses Legal and 656 0.4% 630 0.4% 1 630 0.4% 1 professional expenses Operating 638 0.4% 803 0.5% (11) 803 0.5% (11) taxes Expense 347 0.2% 461 0.3% (8) 5,4 3.4% (315) relating to 26 variable lease payments / Operating lease expense Materials and 321 0.2% 294 0.2% 1 294 0.2% 1 supplies Other costs 24 0.0% 29 0.0% (0) 29 0.0% (0) Total 33,630 20.4% 32, 20.1% 31 33, 21.0% (65) 362 915 In 2019, personnel costs as a percentage of revenue increased by 17 bps to

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2020 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)