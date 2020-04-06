With Simpler, Italians can improve their English-language skills from home while waiting out the ongoing COVID-19 crisis

Simpler, a popular Russian-designed language-learning app, is now available in Italy, where English-language proficiency continues to lag behind other European countries. "Even though most Italians are required to study English in school, the country's English proficiency remains surprisingly low," Dmitry Garnik, Simpler's marketing director, says.

According to a 2019 English-Proficiency Index, Italy ranks only 36th out of the 100 countries listed on the index, falling well behind other non-English-speaking nations such as the Philippines (20th), Lithuania (21st), and Malaysia (26th).

"After looking into the reasons for this, we found that many Italians want to learn English but lack the necessary tools to do so," Garnik says. "Simpler hopes to change this by providing an easy and inexpensive way to master the language through your smartphone."

Language learning made easy

Simpler teaches basic English grammar by using easy-to-understand constructions specifically designed for Italian speakers. With their phones, users can learn new vocabulary through a simple system of memorization, word-repetition, and frequent listening exercises.

An ideal learning platform for beginners, the Simpler app sets daily goals for the user while testing their knowledge at regular intervals. "It's a great way to learn English quickly and easily without having to deal with massive language textbooks or complicated tutorials," Garnik says.

Available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, Simpler has already helped more than 5 million people in 24 countries improve their English-language skills.

Stuck at home? Learn English!

The recent appearance of the COVID-19 virus has forced many Italians to stay at home until the crisis is over. With Simpler, Italians can make the best of the situation by passing this time improving their English.

"While unfortunate, the current period of social isolation also represents an opportunity to raise Italy's overall English-language proficiency," Garnik says.

"Knowledge of a foreign language is very important, both in terms of personal development and for academic and professional reasons," he adds. "Everyone should know at least one foreign language, at least enough to communicate."

Garnik also points out that the ability to speak English can lead to new business and networking opportunities, "especially in a country like Italy, which is known for its economic and commercial importance."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200406005025/en/

Contacts:

Tulay Genc

b2press.com

support@b2press.com

+31 30 799 6022