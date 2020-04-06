Regulatory News:

The shareholders of Gecina (the "Company") (Paris:GFC) are invited to participate in the Combined General Meeting to be held on:

Thursday April 23, 2020 from 3pm.

In the context of the Covid-19 epidemic, and in accordance with the measures adopted by the French Government to prevent this virus from spreading, including Decree 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors decided on March 31, 2020 that this General Meeting will be held at the Company's registered office, 14-16 rue des Capucines, 75002 Paris, without its shareholders attending in person. The conditions for taking part in this General Meeting and its organization have been adapted accordingly.

Shareholders will be able to follow the General Meeting on the Company's website: www.gecina.fr.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the dedicated section for the Combined General Meeting on www.gecina.fr.

The meeting notice, containing the agenda and the proposed resolutions, was published in the French official gazette (BALO) no.27 on March 2, 2020.

The invitation to attend has been published in the French official gazette (BALO) and the French legal announcements journal "Les Petites Affiches" on April 6, 2020.

The Company will be sending out the postal and proxy voting forms directly to all shareholders. Considering the current health context, we invite you to exercise your rights as shareholders by voting online or by post or appointing the Chairman to represent you.

Any shareholders who have not received their login details enabling them to vote online are invited to contact Gecina's Securities Exchange Services team, who are available to help them (toll-free number in France: 0800 800 976 or email: actionnaire@gecina.fr

The preparatory documents for this General Meeting are available to the Company's shareholders in accordance with the regulatory conditions and timeframes applicable (notably Decree 2020-321 of March 25, 2020).

All shareholders may ask the Company to send them these documents with requests to be emailed to the Company at actionnaire@gecina.fr, up until the fifth day (inclusive) before the Combined General Meeting on April 23, 2020, i.e. April 18, 2020. In accordance with the terms of Decree 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, information or documents will be able to be provided under valid conditions by email when shareholders indicate the email address to be used in their requests. We therefore encourage you to provide us with your email address when you submit any requests.

The documents relating to this General Meeting covered under Article R.225-73-1 of the French commercial code are available on the Company's website at www.gecina.fr.

The Board of Directors

French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of €573,076,950

Registered office: 14-16, rue des Capucines 75002 Paris France

Paris trade and companies register: 592 014 476

Contacts:

Laurent Le Goff

Tel: +33 (0) 1 40 40 62 69

actionnaire@gecina.fr