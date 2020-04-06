To accompany its AGM, Primary Health Properties (PHP) issued a trading update covering Q120. With 90% of contracted rental income paid directly or indirectly by the UK or Irish governments and the balance primarily coming from co-located pharmacies, rent collection remained robust through Q120. Reflecting the security and predictability of cash flows, PHP has no change to dividend policy and confirms payment of the recently declared second quarterly DPS of 1.475p as planned.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...