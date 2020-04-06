Malin Carlström Joins the Board of Directors in Bublar Group

STOCKHOLM, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Malin Carlström was elected new member of the Board of Directors in Bublar Group at the Annual General Meeting held on Thursday April 2nd. Malin is currently SVP Northern Europe at ABB Technology Ventures. With her vast experience in start-ups, scale ups and new technologies together with her industrial knowledge from her current position, she will bring new valuable perspectives to the Board.

"Malin has a strong background from investments in early stages of companies in the tech sector as well as experience as board member. I am confident that she has a lot to contribute to in the growth journey of Bublar and I am very happy to have Malin onboard the Bublar Group Board of Directors", says Staffan Eklöw, Chairman of the Board of Bublar Group.

Malin currently holds a position as SVP Northern Europe at ABB Technology Ventures. Prior to that she was Investment Manager at Swedish Industrial Technology Foundation. She has during the years held different positions as Investment Manager and Venture Analyst at SEB among other companies. Malin holds a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Chalmers University of Technology, Gothenburg Sweden and a Master of Business Administration from Kent Business School, Kent, United Kingdom.

"I have followed the XR-market for almost a decade as an investment professional in the Nordics, through my own engagement in start-up companies as well as from the industrial perspective with my current role in ABB. With my background, I hope to be able to contribute at different stages in Bublar's continued journey. I have insight into how the incumbents think, their rationale and decision-making processes", says Malin Carlström, SVP Northern Europe, ABB Technology Ventures.

The Board of Directors in Bublar Group consists of Staffan Eklöw as Chairman and Per Anders Wärn, Magnus Granqvist, Kenneth Häggmark and Malin Carlström as members.

Bublar Group

Bublar Group AB (publ) is the Nordic region's leading listed XR technology company specializing in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). The company offers XR solutions in E-commerce, Entertainment, Training and Manufacturing. The company includes the subsidiaries Vobling, Sayduck and Virtual Brains. Bublar is headquartered in Stockholm and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

In essence, Bublar Group will change the game. We change how we Work, Shop and Play.

