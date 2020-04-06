NTT DATA (itelligence NTT DATA Business Solutions) Ranked Top Leader for IoT by teknowlogy Group

BIELEFED, Germany, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- itelligence NTT DATA Business Solutions, a recognized leader in global technology services, today announced the company was named 'Top Ranked' for their global Internet of Things (IoT) consulting and system integration services by teknowlogy Group - leading independent European research firm.

The IoT Consulting and System Integration (C&SI) Survey is the world's first customer-centric benchmark for the performance of numerous consulting and system integration providers on projects related to the IoT. The findings provide an unparalleled level of user feedback on 32 leading IoT providers.

"NTT DATA is one of the top vendors when it comes to solution development and implementation," said Klaus Holzhauser, Global Head Digital & IoT, teknowlogy Group. "The findings from this survey also prove that they deliver End-to-end IoT solutions with a high level of customer satisfaction and with outstanding business value. In addition, NTT DATA is one of the key vendors for clients when flexibility is required on the delivery side."

"NTT DATA understands the constantly evolving IoT landscape and works with clients to tailor to their specific needs," said Mark Albrecht, Global Head of Innovation, itelligence at NTT DATA. "With a consulting approach, we are able to create unique opportunities for our clients to discover underlying problems and deliver greater ROI."

About teknowlogy Group

teknowlogy Group is the leading independent European research and consulting firm in the fields of digital transformation, software, and IT services. It brings together the expertise of two research and advisory firms, each with a strong history and local presence in the fragmented markets of Europe: CXP and PAC (Pierre Audoin Consultants). For more information, please visit www.teknowlogy.com and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA partners with clients to navigate and simplify the modern complexities of business and technology, delivering the insights, solutions and outcomes that matter most. We deliver tangible business results by combining deep industry expertise with applied innovations in digital, cloud and automation across a comprehensive portfolio of consulting, application, infrastructure and business process services.

NTT DATA Services, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is a division of NTT DATA Corporation, a top 10 global business and IT services provider with 120,000+ professionals in more than 50 countries, and NTT, a partner to more than 85 percent of the Fortune 100. Visit nttdataservices.com to learn more.

Über itelligence

Die itelligence AG verbindet innovative SAP-Software und -Technologien mit Dienstleistungen und eigenen Produkten für die Transformation von IT-Landschaften und Geschäftsprozessen.

Als SAP Global Platinum Partner begleitet itelligence den Mittelstand und Großunternehmen weltweit in allen Phasen der Transformation. Das Leistungsangebot umfasst IT-Strategie- und Transformationsberatung, Softwarebereitstellung, Implementierung, sowie Application Management und Managed Cloud Services. Dabei kombiniert das Unternehmen lokale Präsenz und globale Fähigkeiten mit umfassender Branchenexpertise. itelligence tritt an, um gemeinsam mit dem Kunden Neues zu schaffen und Innovationen durch den IT-Einsatz zu ermöglichen - und dies über alle Geschäftsbereiche des Kunden hinweg. Darauf vertrauen tausende zufriedene Unternehmen, teilweise schon seit der Gründung von itelligence vor 30 Jahren.

Zahlreiche Auszeichnungen durch SAP und führende Analysten belegen, dass itelligence einen wichtigen Beitrag zu Innovation und langfristigem Geschäftserfolg leistet. Für das renommierte Wirtschaftsmagazin "brand eins" gehört itelligence zu den besten und verlässlichsten Unternehmensberatern in Deutschland. itelligence ist ein Unternehmen der NTT DATA Gruppe und beschäftigt rund 10.000 Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter in 28 Ländern. 2019 erzielte das Unternehmen einen Gesamtumsatz von rund 1,040 Mrd. Euro.

www.itelligencegroup.com

