PowerHouse has signed an option for an exclusivity agreement for the UK with Peel Environmental. This potentially makes Peel the lead developer of DMG waste-to-energy projects, both on its own extensive land bank and on sites belonging to councils and waste management companies and other industrial partners across the UK. The agreement provides a mechanism for PowerHouse to monetise its IP through licensing and means PowerHouse will not need to raise finance for individual projects.

