Eventus Systems rapidly expands market coverage, now actively surveilling 100+ venues globally

Adding 10 new venues in Q1 with 8 in Europe, firm continues to scale platform for growing client base

AUSTIN, Texas, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc., a multi-award winning global trade surveillance and risk management software platform provider, today announced that its Validus platform is now actively surveilling activity for clients on more than 100 exchanges and trading venues around the world. The global coverage spans a diverse range of asset classes, with 10 new markets - eight of them European - added in the first quarter alone.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "As we grow our client base around the world, we continue to scale our Validus platform to additional markets, offering compliance, trade surveillance and risk management capabilities for any and all trading venues our clients need."

Validus supports clients active in equities, equity options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. The platform addresses not only the different requirements of each asset class but also the varying exchange rules and regulatory requirements in multiple jurisdictions. Validus users include banks, brokerages, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading firms, exchanges, corporates and buy-side firms.

Also during the first quarter, Eventus completed a $10.5 million Series A funding round, hired several key personnel as part of plans to double its staff by the end of the year and established a presence in London to serve clients and support further growth in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

About Eventus Systems

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and serving clients globally, Eventus Systems, Inc. offers one of the leading global trade surveillance and market risk platforms. Available as a real-time or T+1 cloud-based or on-premise solution, the Validus platform provides sophisticated market surveillance and financial risk capabilities, enabling clients to solve some of the most pressing regulatory challenges. Validus combines multiple technology stacks including artificial intelligence (AI) to generate the optimum number of actionable alerts across equities, equity options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Clients include Tier 1 banks, brokerages and futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading firms, exchanges, corporates and buy-side firms. Eventus has earned four major global recognitions in the past year for its Validus platform, including an FOW International Award for best Market Surveillance product, a Risk Technology Award for Market Surveillance Product of the Year and a Best Trade Surveillance Solution award from A-Team's RegTech Insight Awards. The firm also was one of only 19 U.S. companies to earn a spot on the global RegTech 100 list for 2020, the second consecutive year it made the list. Visit www.eventussystems.com. Follow Eventus Systems on LinkedIn and on Twitter @EventusSystems.

