Start-up Yemoja's high-precision cultivation delivers customized microalgae

TEL HAI, Israel, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine ingredient start-up, Yemoja, Ltd., has created a next-gen platform for cultivating customized, pharmaceutical grade microalgae on demand. The company utilizes a unique, high-precision fast-track photobioreactor technology, setting a new gold standard for microalgae production.

Yemoja-cultivated microalgae can be tailored to desired nutritional compounds and functionalities. The start-up can produce algae-centered ingredients standardized to any bioactive compound or algae extract encompassing fucoxanthins, polysaccharides, xanthophylls, carotenoids, enzymes, and more.

"There is a vast ocean of microalgae species not yet discovered, and only a dozen or so are commercially available," notes Eyal Shalmon, CEO of Yemoja. "The market is still in the early stages of tapping into the immense potential of these marine 'supercrops'. Our mission is to boost the entire microalgae value chain with new varieties and yields, and bring them to the mainstream of high-end nutraceutical food and cosmeceutical spheres with additional formulations in the pipeline."

"Yemoja's patented technology evolved from a deep-rooted appreciation of biopharma and marine sciences, supported by extensive experience in algae cultivation," says Erez Ashkenazi, COO and Co-Founder of Yemoja. "This unprecedented capacity was collectively harnessed to produce a variety of pure algae at any scale, and in a short time - something the microalgae market has not witnessed until now."

Yemoja's super-intensive cultivation methodology overcomes many of the industry's hurdles, specifically compositional homogeneity, scalability, and contamination proofing, and ensures clean, safe microalgae throughout the process.

The start-up operates an indoor, high-precision, contaminant-free closed cultivation system that maintains absolute control of key parameters such as temperature, pH, light, and CO 2 emissions, and allows for the simultaneous growth of multiple species in a very tightly controlled environment. This ensures consistent supply of highly standardized specialty ingredients and offers new capabilities to meet the specific needs of suppliers.

"Microalgae are sunlight-driven, single-celled factories, and by nature highly resilient and versatile," emphasizes Amikam Bar-Gil, CTO and co-founder of Yemoja. "They also are a powerful source of natural, vegan, bioactive ingredients. Our innovative approach serves to create pure, sustainable microalgae-derived products of the highest quality, and that can be naturally adapted into any desired matrix."

Yemoja is currently moving into Round B funding. It already has raised US$4 million in seed funds and investments from the Israel Innovation Authority.

Yemoja was founded three years ago by a team of marine biology and biotech experts with a shared vision of leveraging novel engineering methods to provide the commercial algae space with a prodigious range of high-value microalgae species that can be tailored to a full spectrum of applications, including cosmeceuticals and nutraceuticals.

