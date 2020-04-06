Appointment enables global development and commercialization planning for AlloVir's growing pipeline of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, virus-specific T cell therapies

AlloVir, a late-clinical stage T-cell immunotherapy company, today announced that Ugo Capolino Perlingieri has been appointed to the newly created position of General Manager of Europe and Middle East operations. In this role, he will be responsible for implementing clinical and commercial programs to pave the way for regulatory review and eventual commercialization of the company's full range of investigational T-cell therapies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200406005378/en/

Ugo Capolino Perlingieri, Head of Europe and Middle East Operations, AlloVir (Photo: Business Wire)

"Ugo is an outstanding leader with decades of global operations experience and an unparalleled track record of successfully launching transformative orphan drugs to patients in need," said Jeroen van Beek, PhD, Chief Commercial Officer of AlloVir. "His deep relationships with European health authorities, healthcare professionals, and European transplant centers will be essential to our goal of building a world-class organization serving patients across a multi-country platform."

Mr. Capolino Perlingieri joins AlloVir with more than 30 years of experience in operational management at biopharmaceutical and medical device companies. Prior to joining AlloVir, he spent 11 years as Vice President and General Manager at Alexion Pharma Italy, where he launched and led the company's Italian subsidiary. Mr. Capolino Perlingieri has served various positions at multinational and startup organizations. He began his career at Baxter International, Inc. where he held various European-based positions, including that of European Business Director of the stem cell transplant-focused Baxter Immunotherapy Division.

"I've had the great pleasure of building and leading operational and commercial teams across Europe and have gained an understanding of the challenges and opportunities in providing faster diagnosis and more effective treatments to patients with rare diseases and those receiving stem cell transplantation," said Mr. Capolino Perlingieri. "I look forward to helping AlloVir establish broad access to our innovative pipeline of multi-virus specific T-cell therapies for immunocompromised patients at risk of life-threatening viral diseases."

Mr. Capolino Perlingierigraduated summa cum laude with a degree in Economics and Commerce from Federico II University in Naples, Italy and has an MBA from Columbia Business School in New York.

AlloVir will initiate Phase 3 pivotal and Phase 2 proof-of-concept studies this year with its lead product, Viralym-M (ALVR105), an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, multi-virus specific T-cell therapy, targeting six devastating and life-threatening viral pathogens. Viralym-M received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2019. This year, the European Medicines Agency granted AlloVir two designations for Viralym-M: PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) and Orphan Drug Designation. Viralym-M is one of only seven investigational therapies, to date, to receive both PRIME and RMAT designations from the EMA and FDA, respectively.

About AlloVir

AlloVir, formerly ViraCyte, is an ElevateBio portfolio company that was founded in 2013 and is the leader in the development of novel cell therapies with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases in patients with severely weakened immune systems. The company's technology platforms deliver commercially scalable solutions by leveraging off-the-shelf, allogeneic, multi-virus specific T cells targeting devastating viral pathogens for immunocompromised patients under viral attack. AlloVir's technology and manufacturing process enables the potential for the treatment and prevention of a spectrum of devastating viruses with each single allogeneic cell therapyThe company is advancing multiple mid- and late-stage clinical trials across its product portfolio.

AlloVir's investors include Fidelity Research and Management Company, Gilead Sciences, F2 Ventures, The Invus Group, Redmile Group, EcoR1, Samsara Biocapital, and Leerink Partners Co-investment Fund, LLC.

For more information visit www.allovir.com.

About ElevateBio

ElevateBio, LLC, is a Cambridge-based creator and operator of a portfolio of innovative cell and gene therapy companies. It begins with an environment where scientific inventors can transform their visions for cell and gene therapies into reality for patients with devastating and life-threatening diseases. Working with leading academic researchers, medical centers, and corporate partners, ElevateBio's team of scientists, drug developers, and company builders are creating a portfolio of therapeutics companies that are changing the face of cell and gene therapy and regenerative medicine. Core to ElevateBio's vision is BaseCamp, a centralized state-of-the-art innovation and manufacturing center, providing fully integrated capabilities, including basic and transitional research, process development, clinical development, cGMP manufacturing, and regulatory affairs across multiple cell and gene therapy and regenerative medicine technology platforms. ElevateBio portfolio companies, as well as select strategic partners are supported by ElevateBio BaseCamp in the advancement of novel cell and gene therapies.

ElevateBio's investors include F2 Ventures, MPM Capital, EcoR1 Capital, Redmile Group, Samsara BioCapital, The Invus Group, Surveyor Capital (A Citadel company), EDBI, and Vertex Ventures HC.

ElevateBio is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass, with ElevateBio BaseCamp located in Waltham, Mass. For more information, please visit www.elevate.bio.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200406005378/en/

Contacts:

Courtney Heath

ScientPR

AlloVirPR@scientpr.com

617-872-2462