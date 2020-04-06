Sonnet BioTherapeutics, Inc.: Sonnet BioTherapeutics Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative, targeted biologic drugs with enhanced single or bispecific mechanisms of action, announced today the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board. The Board comprises experts from leading institutions across the United States, including MD Anderson, Memorial Sloan-Kettering, Fox Chase and Robert Wood Johnson. The members bring decades of experience in oncology, neurology, drug discovery and clinical development.

"Sonnet is privileged to have this distinguished group of scientific advisors from leading institutions to help guide our clinical development and discovery programs," commented Sonnet Founder and CEO, Pankaj Mohan, Ph.D. "The advisors come to the company after reviewing its assets and are excited to be a part of the team. They share deep experience in oncology drug development from initial discovery to late-stage clinical studies, which will enhance our strategic efforts through the next phase of growth."

Jason Bock, Ph.D., - Dr. Bock is the Vice President and Head of Biologics Product Development at MD Anderson Cancer Center. In this role, Dr. Bock works with MD Anderson's Therapeutic Discovery team, including world-class oncology researchers and clinicians, to create life-saving transformational medicines quickly, safely and effectively. Before joining MD Anderson, Dr. Bock spent 20 years in small, medium and large biotech and biopharma companies (including Human Genome Sciences, CoGenesys and TEVA) developing biologic therapeutics. He has brought 15 novel drugs through preclinical development into clinical studies and has guided the process to bring three biologics through the clinic and to commercialization globally. He received his Ph.D. from Stanford University in Molecular & Cellular Physiology.

Joseph R. Bertino, M.D., - Dr. Bertino is University Professor of medicine and pharmacology, UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is the interim director of the school's Cancer Institute of New Jersey. Dr. Bertino joined The Cancer Institute of New Jersey in 2002 as associate director and was appointed chief scientific officer in 2004. Previously, Dr. Bertino served as chair of the Molecular Pharmacology and Therapeutics Program, and member and co-head of the Program in Developmental Therapy and Clinical Investigation at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research. Dr. Bertino has been internationally recognized for his role in finding curative treatments for leukemia and lymphoma. He is the author or co-author of more than 400 scientific publications and the associate medical editor of the journal Hem/Onc Today. After earning his medical degree, Dr. Bertino did a USPHS fellowship in hematology and oncology at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

Hossein Borghaei, D.O., M.S., - Dr. Borghaei is Chief of Thoracic Medical Oncology at Fox Chase Cancer Center, where he is also a Professor in the Department of Oncology/Hematology, Co-Director of the Immune Monitoring Facility and the Gloria and Edmund M. Dunn Chair in Thoracic Malignancies. In his clinical practice, Dr. Borghaei has participated in numerous immunotherapy-based clinical trials. He is also the principal investigator (PI) of a laboratory that develops new monoclonal antibodies and novel immune-modulating drugs. He served as the PI of a phase III randomized study that proved the effectiveness of nivolumab in the treatment of patients with advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer after progression on prior chemotherapy. This work led to the approval of nivolumab, one of the first immunotherapy-based drugs to be approved for lung cancer in this setting. Dr. Borghaei earned his D.O. degree at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, did his residency at Graduate Hospital (Philadelphia) and was Chief Fellow, Hematology-Oncology, at Fox Chase Cancer Center.

Guido Cavaletti, M.D., - Dr. Cavaletti is Dean of Research and Professor at the University of Milan-Bicocco, and Senior consultant neurologist and head of the Neuroimmunology Center, S. Gerardo Hospital, Monza (Italy). At the University of Milan-Bicocco, he is Head of the Experimental Neurology Unit at the School of Medicine and Surgery and Director of the Ph.D. program in Neuroscience. He is also Deputy Scientific Director of the Milan Center for Neuroscience (NeuroMI). Dr. Cavaletti is coordinator of the steering committee of the international CI-PeriNoms group on the investigation of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neurotoxicity. He has authored more than 250 peer-reviewed papers. He received his medical degree from the University of Milan and is Board-certified in Neurology.

Founded in 2011, Sonnet BioTherapeutics is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for innovating biologic drugs of single or bispecific action. Known as FHAB™ (Fully Human Albumin Binding), the technology utilizes a fully human single chain antibody fragment (scFv) that binds to and "hitch-hikes" on human serum albumin (HSA) for transport to target tissues. FHAB™ is the foundation of a modular, plug-and-play construct for potentiating a range of large molecule therapeutic classes, including cytokines, peptides, antibodies and vaccines.

