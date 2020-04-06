

SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - Providing an update on the impact of COVID-19, Patterson Cos., Inc. (PDCO) announced Monday that it is withdrawing its financial guidance for the full year 2020, which was initiated on February 27, 2020, given the disruption of North American and international market conditions and the inability to accurately predict the economic effects of COVID-19 and related government actions.



Entering the last month of the company's fiscal year, the company said COVID-19 and measures taken by various authorities in response to the pandemic have directly and indirectly impacted demand for dental and companion animal products and services.



The company said it is maintaining the continuity of its business operations and taken precautionary measures to protect the health and safety of our employees.



The measures include facilitating work from home, restricting travel and implementing a number of other recommended best practices in our headquarters, branch offices and fulfillment centers.



Patterson also took swift action to adjust or postpone non-essential projects to ensure the organization remains focused on meeting the needs of its customers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX