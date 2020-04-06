4 kW PFC GaN Evaluation Board with dsPIC DSC Fast Tracks Power System Development, Complete with Worldwide Technical Support

Transphorm Inc.-the leader in the design and manufacturing of the highest reliability and first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductors-today announced that it has partnered with leading microcontroller provider Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP). The collaboration integrates a Microchip dsPIC33CK digital signal controller board with Transphorm's 4 kW AC-to-DC bridgeless totem pole power factor correction (PFC) evaluation board, which features the company's latest Gen IV GaN technology. Building on Transphorm's application support capabilities, Microchip's worldwide technical support team will also be available to developers working with the integrated Transphorm solution.

As a result, customers can access an evaluation board offering more than 99 percent efficiency and pre-programmed firmware off the shelf, now backed with global support to further simplify AC-to-DC power system designs.

"Transphorm's Microchip collaboration is a gamechanger," said Philip Zuk, VP of Worldwide Technical Marketing and North American Sales, Transphorm. "The control requirements of GaN power systems using the bridgeless totem-pole power factor correction is different than what is used to control traditional CCM boost PFCs which has long been a new challenge for some ODMs. Today, two industry leaders have partnered to reduce that knowledge gap. We're giving customers access to a disruptive GaN solution backed by a world-class global support team."

Microchip's dsPIC Digital Signal Controllers (DSCs) are supported by a set of embedded design tools created to empower developers, even those with limited expertise. These tools provide intuitive graphic user interfaces for device initialization in Microchip's free MPLAB X Integrated Development Environment. The software tools are complemented by a full line of programmer, debugger and emulator accessories.

Technical Specifications

The DSC-integrated solution is used in Transphorm's TDTTP4000W066C-KIT, featuring:

650 V 35 mO Gen IV GaN FET (TP65H035G4WS)

Input voltage: 85 V AC to 265 V AC , 47Hz to 63Hz

to 265 V , 47Hz to 63Hz Input current: 18 Arms; 2 kW at 115V AC , 4 kW at 230 V AC

, 4 kW at 230 V Output voltage: 387 V DC 5 V DC (programmable)

5 V (programmable) Deadtime: programmable

PWM frequency: 66kHz

Power factor: 0.99

The evaluation board is designed around Microchip's dsPIC33CK digital power plug in module (PIM) to control the PFC powertrain. The kit includes a pre-programmed PIM that features:

Microchip's AEC-Q100-qualified dsPIC33CK256MP506 digital signal controller

100 MIPS for faster deterministic performance in time-critical control applications

Dual Flash Panels to enable live update of code while power supply is running

High analog integration for reduced BOM costs and minimum system size

PWMs with 250 ps resolution

Firmware updates for the dsPIC33CK PIM will be available for download from Microchip's website.

"Microchip's dsPIC DSCs are designed to meet the demanding control needs associated with newer digital power topologies," said Joe Thomsen, VP of MCU16, Microchip. "We are proud to work alongside a likeminded industry disruptor, Transphorm, to provide our customers this reference design including Transphorm's proven GaN devices. Our dsPIC33CK PIMs will offer engineers the flexibility and worldwide support that many designers need for their high-power solutions."

Availability

The TDTTP4000W066C-KIT is available through Digi-Key and Mouser.

Transphorm customers currently working with the prior generation evaluation board-the TDTTP4000W066B-KIT-can still take advantage of the dsPIC33CK PIM integration by contacting Transphorm for a conversion daughter card.

