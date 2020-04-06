OneTrust Launches PrivacyConnect Online Series of Free Events

Join the two-hour events to virtually connect with privacy, security and third-party risk professionals in your city and earn CPE credits

ATLANTA, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today OneTrust announced PrivacyConnect Online, a series of live, virtual events focused on the regulatory requirements and how to implement in practice. Attendees can register for an event focused on their city to virtually connect with other professionals in their area. All events are free, and attendees can earn CPE credits for attending.

Register now for a PrivacyConnect Online event focused on your city!

During each two-hour live event, privacy professionals will dive into recent privacy updates, enforcement action and other key topics. Attendees will then interact with a panel of privacy experts from their city to discuss the latest trends and topics relevant in their region.

To join a PrivacyConnect Online event:

Find an event in your city : Search for a PrivacyConnect Online event your city or region and register for the free online event.

: Search for a PrivacyConnect Online event your city or region and register for the free online event. Join the online community : Sign up to join your city's LinkedIn community to engage in discussion during the event, and continue networking following the online event.

: Sign up to join your city's LinkedIn community to engage in discussion during the event, and continue networking following the online event. Register for other Connect Online events: OneTrust is hosting several other online event series, including CookieConnect, PDPAConnect, VendorRiskConnect and MarketingConnect.

"We're excited to bring together the privacy, security and third-party risk community virtually in our free PrivacyConnect Online series," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "Our attendees will learn what they need to know about the GDPR, CCPA and other regulatory updates with our content, and connect with the top minds in their city during the expert panel. While we are unable to meet in person, these live online events will bring together each city's privacy community together virtually."

To learn more, visit PrivacyConnect.com. For additional information, or to request a live OneTrust Privacy Management Software demo, visit OneTrust.com or email Info@OneTrust.com.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 most widely used technology platform to manage privacy, security, third-party risk and trust. More than 5,000 companies around the globe use OneTrust to comply with the CCPA, GDPR, ISO27001 and hundreds of the world's privacy and security laws. OneTrust's primary offerings include:

OneTrust Privacy Management Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice Consent and Preference Management Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia Third-Party Risk Management Software and Cyber Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC Integrated Risk Management Software

OneTrust Ethics Compliance and Ethics Software

OneTrust products are powered by the OneTrust Athena AI and robotic automation engine and intelligence from OneTrust DataGuidance regulatory research software. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

