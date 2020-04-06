The rural clinical and healthcare logistics market is poised to grow by USD 1.73 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the increase in global demand for pharmaceuticals and medical devices. In addition, the introduction of blockchain technology in the logistics industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the rural clinical and healthcare logistics market.

The incidences of chronic diseases are rising. This has created the demand for improved medical assistance and modern healthcare products and services to effectively deal with the growing number of patients, especially in rural areas. This, in turn, has created the need for safe transportation of medical devices and equipment. Manufacturing companies are increasingly demanding specialized healthcare logistics services to provide efficient transporting, warehousing, and distribution of large volumes of pharmaceuticals and medical devices in rural areas. With the increase in global pharmaceutical sales and growth in the global medical devices market, the demand for rural clinical and healthcare logistics services is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Major Five Rural Clinical and Healthcare Logistics Companies:

CEVA Logistics AG

The company offers various value-added services through key business segments including Freight Management and Contract Logistics. The company offers a wide range of healthcare logistics services which includes air freight services, ocean freight services, ground transportation, contract logistics, and supply chain solutions for pharmaceutical products and medical devices in all regions including rural places.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

The company offers key services through segments including North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate. The company offers a wide range of healthcare logistics services which includes air freight services, ocean freight services, ground transportation, contract logistics, and supply chain solutions for pharmaceutical products and medical devices in all regions including rural areas.

DB Schenker

The company offers key services through key segments including Contract Logistics, Land Transport, and Others. The company offers a wide range of healthcare logistics services which includes air freight services, ocean freight services, ground transportation, contract logistics, and supply chain solutions for pharmaceutical products and medical devices in all regions including rural places.

FedEx Corp.

The company operates in key business segments including FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services. The company offers a wide range of healthcare logistics services which include air freight services, ocean freight services, ground transportation, contract logistics, and supply chain solutions for pharmaceutical products and medical devices.

Kuehne Nagel International AG

The company offers logistics services through key business segments including Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The company offers a wide range of healthcare logistics services which include air freight services, ocean freight services, ground transportation, contract logistics, and supply chain solutions for pharmaceutical products and medical devices.

Rural Clinical and Healthcare Logistics Market Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Transportation

Warehousing

Rural Clinical and Healthcare Logistics Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

