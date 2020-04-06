STOCKHOLM, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) publishes the 2019 Annual and Sustainability Report. The Annual and Sustainability Report is available on the company web site as a PDF.



A printed version of the Annual and Sustainability Report will be distributed to shareholders who have asked to receive this.



The Annual General Meeting which originally was scheduled to take place on May 7, 2020 is postponed. Mycronic AB (publ) will publish a new notice to the Annual General Meeting no later than four weeks prior to the new date. The Annual General Meeting will at the latest be held on June 30, 2020, in accordance with existing legislation.





This information is information that Mycronic is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication on April 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

About Mycronic

Mycronic AB is a high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

For additional information, please contact:

Tobias Bülow

Director Investor Relations

Tel: +46-734-018-216

tobias.bulow@mycronic.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mycronic-ab/r/mycronic-publishes-the-2019-annual-and-sustainability-report,c3080861

The following files are available for download: