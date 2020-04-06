EQS Group-News: ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Fast forward: digital fair Channel Trends+Visions is rolled out internationally 2020-04-06 / 14:00 Emmen, Switzerland, 6. April 2020 *Media Release* *Fast forward: digital fair Channel Trends+Visions is rolled out internationally* *Europe is switching off? Quite the contrary! After the full success of the digital CTV in the DACH region the event is now spread even further. Later this month, on April 28, the event will take place in all other of the 20 ALSO countries: France, the Netherlands and Belgium, the four Scandinavian countries, Poland, the Baltics including the Ukraine and Belarus, Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, the Czech Republic and Hungary.* Due to the digitalization of the event the number of visitors in Germany, Switzerland and Austria was significantly higher than at former fairs. What is more, users found the visit to be very worthwhile, because they were able to follow each topic they were interested in, due to the recording of all the presentations. This showed in intensity of usage, too: each one of the more than 6.000 visitors participated in about 5 presentations or webinars, overall much more than 100.000 clicks were registered. Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO: «The positive feedback of our visitors, whether on the digital notice board or in the personal discussions our employees had with the visitors as a follow-up, has convinced us to make the format available to our customers in all ALSO countries.» At the international fairs, resellers can expect a variety of interesting presentations and webinars. Numerous vendors will participate. Starting April 8, interested resellers can register for their cost-free fair visit on the respective country website. Direct link to the media release: https://www2.also.com/press/20200406_en.pdf [1] *Press contact ALSO Holding AG: * Manuela Rost-Hein Head of Communications ALSO Group Phone: +49 151 14040215 E-mail: manuela.rost-hein@also.com *ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW)* (Emmen/Switzerland) brings providers and buyers of the ICT industry together. ALSO offer more than 660 vendors of hardware, software and IT-services access to over 110 000 buyers, who can call a broad spectrum of other customized services in the logistics, finance, and IT services sectors, as well as traditional distribution services. From the development of complex IT landscapes, the provision and maintenance of hardware and software, right through to the return, reconditioning and remarketing of IT hardware, ALSO offers all services as a one-stop shop. ALSO is represented in 23 European countries and generates total net sales of approximately 10.7 billion euros with around 4 000 employees in the fiscal year 2019. The principal shareholder of ALSO Holding AG is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information is available at https://also.com [2] *Droege Group* Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family- equity business model. The group carries out direct investments with its own equity in corporate spin-offs and medium-sized companies in «special situations». With the guiding principle «execution - following the rules of art», the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on current megatrends (knowledge, connectivity, prevention, demography, specialization, future work, shopping 4.0). Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. More information: https://droege-group.com [3] *Disclaimer* This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the ALSO management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of our Group. The Group accepts no responsibility for updating these forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments. 