'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on website disclosure of the list of affiliates by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC 06-Apr-2020 / 14:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on website disclosure of the list of affiliates by "Surgutneftegas" PJSC The list of affiliates of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC as of March 31st, 2020 is published. Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 Date when the text of the document is published on the website used by the issuer to disclose information: April 06th, 2020. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 56729 EQS News ID: 1016263 End of Announcement EQS News Service

