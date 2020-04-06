Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2020) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's services will now be available to small and medium sized businesses, loan brokers and financial institutions in the city of Changzhou with the arrival of the city's first Jinxiaoer Service Centre.

After limiting its service offering to three cities (Wuxi, Jiangyin and Xi'An) in 2019, the Company set the objective of expanding its services to at least twenty cities by the end of 2020, with at least three Service Centres in each city. One of the key elements to Peak's expansion plans was its acquisition of the Jinxiaoer loan brokerage platform, which already had established relationships with over 2,500 loan brokerage companies in 31 cities across China, and over 40,000 affiliated and independent sales reps. Earlier this year, the Company started converting some of these brokerage companies into Jinxiaoer Service Centres, as well as some that had no previous links to Jinxiaoer, like the one announced today.

This latest Jinxiaoer Service Centre is the Changzhou branch of Jiu Dong Ltd. ("Jiu Dong"). Jiu Dong works with a handful of the city's banks and non-bank lenders to help consumers and small business owners obtain loans that are secured by their vehicles. Jiu Dong's managers and employees will undergo Jinxiaoer's mandatory two-week training program to ensure that they will abide by Jinxiaoer's Service Centre code of conduct, level of service and customer experience, prior to the physical transformation of its premises to be officially recognized as a Jinxiaoer Service Centre.

Today's announcement means that Peak's services will now be available in five cities after having expanded its services to Shanghai earlier this year.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) subsidiaries operating in China's commercial lending industry. Peak's subsidiaries use technology, analytics and artificial intelligence to create an ecosystem of lenders, borrowers and other participants in China's commercial lending space where lending operations are conducted rapidly, safely, efficiently and with the utmost transparency. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

