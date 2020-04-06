HemaGenetics Technologies Corp.: HemaGenetics Technologies Applies Temporary Exemption (Group A) from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements under BC Instrument 51-515

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / HemaGenetics Technologies Corp. (the "Company"), due to ongoing non-essential business shut down for COVID-19 measures taken by the Province of British Columbia, is exempt from Group A filings and delaying its annual financial statements release and filing on SEDAR as required under section 4.2 of NI 51-102 until June 1, 2020.

As required under section 10 of BC Instrument 51-515, the Company provides the following updates and information for investors:

it was impractical with self-quarantine due to illness to complete and file the annual financial statements as scheduled;

financial constraints caused by COVID-19 and business shut down has limited company resources to pay for and complete its audit;

all Company executives and directors are subject to a trading black-out until the audited annual financial statements are filed;

no material business developments have occurred since filing of the Company's interim financial statements for the period ended August 31, 2019;

management continues to seek viable business opportunities; and

should material business developments occur, the Company will update shareholders accordingly.

