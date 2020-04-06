Newswire Helps Entertainment Businesses Increase Brand Awareness Through the Earned Media Advantage

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / ???The entertainment world is difficult to break through to, but with the help of seasoned Earned Media Advantage Strategists, two entertainment businesses who have signed with Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour have seen an increase in brand awareness. As part of the Guided Tour, a strategist connected with each business to understand their unique angle in the entertainment industry to create the right plan and the right message. Having the right plan and messaging in place helps the strategist reach out to the right media contacts, found through Newswire's best-in-class platform. This, in turn, places each entertainment business in front of a wider audience, increasing the chances of their brand being sought out.

"In an industry that depends on the right connections and the right timing, we have found success in connecting entertainment businesses with the right media contacts," said Charlie Terenzio, VP of Earned Media Advantage Business at Newswire. "The customerized plan plays a critical role in outreach. Sending out the right message at the right time aids us in reaching out to important media."

Before the Guided Tour, the entertainment businesses did not have a comprehensive plan to complement both sales and marketing efforts. After receiving their media and marketing communications plans, they have been able to see increased sales and media interests. Strategists understand when the right time to implement each campaign is, giving each company an advantageous competitive edge.

"Expert strategists are able to decipher when the right time to carry out a campaign is, coinciding with the right time to reach out to the media," said Terenzio, "Leveraging Newswire's platform, coupled with the strategist's expertise has become the perfect formula to help entertainment businesses shed light onto their brand."

The Guided Tour helps businesses address the challenges related to their media and marketing efforts by providing the ability to leverage a dedicated Earned Media Advantage Strategist at Newswire to develop and implement a "customerized" plan to meet their business objectives. Through the Guided Tour program, customers can experience Newswire's high-tech, high-touch service and industry-leading support throughout the journey for the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increase website traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and increased sales.

By providing a fully integrated media and marketing communications strategy to deliver results, customers can have the right plan that is implemented via the right message and sent out at the right time to the right people. Rated No.1 in customer satisfaction, Newswire continues to excel in the industry with its best-in-class platform and customer service by providing businesses a cost-effective media and marketing solution to support their sales and marketing efforts.

