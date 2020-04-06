Rockwell Trading: Markus Heitkoetter Predicts Stock Market Crash

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / Markus Heitkoetter, the founder of Austin, Texas based Rockwell Trading predicted the stock market crash two weeks before it happened. The Coronavirus Crash Scenario (The Prediction Video) was posted on February 11, 2020 where he discussed what would happen to the stock market during the current global pandemic.

In the video, Markus Heitkoetter says, "The coronavirus could cause a market crash. Why? To put it as simply as I can: manufacturing." He goes on to point out that China is the manufacturing powerhouse of the globe, accounting for about 20% of the total global output. If the coronavirus continues to spread even more than it has already, Markus predicts that it could have serious implications for the global economy.

Heitkotter does, however, say that anyone looking to trade should trade what they see instead of what they think. In the video, he says that, throughout history, markets have actually done rather well during events that were similar in nature to the current global pandemic caused by COVID-19. He points out that the market also reached new all-time highs over the days that immediately preceded the video being published.

He goes on to look at the stocks of two companies in particular, which he refers to as Wall Street's Sweethearts: AAPL and TSLA. As he explains, Apple relies heavily on the Chinese company, Foxconn, for its manufacturing of iPhones, iPads and Macs, and Foxconn had already experienced delays at the time of the video being published, leading analysts to predict that Apple would see at least 5%-10% fewer iPhone sales than previously projected before the outbreak.

At the time of the video's publishing, AAPL accounted for 7.44% of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, second only to Boeing. Heitkotter says in the video, "If this outbreak isn't contained soon, AAPL has the potential to act like a lead weight on the index. That's not to mention all the other stocks that also are feeling the negative effects of the virus." The rest of the video contains more predictions that have come true in the weeks since the video was published.

Heitkotter says, "Times are hard right now, and the market is in an unfortunate position, but it doesn't mean all is lost. If you want to stay on top of your stuff, you should subscribe to my YouTube Channel and watch out for Coffee With Markus sessions at 2:30 PM Central, daily, to learn how to be a smart trader in these challenging times. I have been sharing how I am personally trading with the state of the stock market. I also offer advice as to what can be done to minimize losses and take advantage of opportunities." Heitkotter also recommends that interested parties watch the following video: "How To Take Advantage of A Stock Market Crash".

Rockwell Trading is a proud member of the Better Business Bureau, with a consistent A+ rating and a commitment to providing excellent customer service. Their commitment to excellence and customer service is reflected in their customers' feedback, and Rockwell Trading has a perfect 5-Star rating on the Better Business Bureau. In a recent review, Joe R. says, "I recently attended the Rockwell Live Trading Summit because I purchased the PowerX Optimizer to minimize risk and increase profits. I only wanted to learn more about the software. I didn't expect to also learn exactly how options work, how to choose the right one and, more importantly, when to buy and sell them too. Rockwell staff treats everyone like family and wants to help me become successful so, for me, it's a "no brainer" to partner with them and let them guide me along my journey to financial freedom. Why not learn from their experience and let them help avoid the costly pitfalls of the market? They have a great strategy to ensure your success."

In another review, Mark E. says, "My experience with Rockwell Trading has been a pleasure. When I had an issue due to a mistake, made by me, the staff made every effort at resolution and succeeded. The owner and company VP both called to follow up. Service this good is a rarity these days. Rockwell Trading has earned my gratitude, trust, and ongoing business."

Those who want to learn more about Rockwell Trading and the various services they provide can find more information on the company's website.

