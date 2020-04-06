Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article that examines thetrends transforming the retail and CPG industry

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

1. The retail industry challenges

2. The role of retail analytics in lessening the impact of coronavirus on CPG and retail industry

The coronavirus pandemic has adversely impacted businesses globally. CPG and retail are one among the frontline industries that are fighting against curtailing the challenges which are appearing due to COVID-19. However, with consumer buying patterns and preferences fluctuating rapidly, there are new brand engagement trends that CPG and retail Industry businesses must focus on.

According to Quantzig's retail data analytics experts, "Most of the products in the retail industry are seasonal, and demand forecasting is usually done on a historical basis. But the method is outdated and won't be sufficient in an age where demand is highly fluctuating, trends are rapidly changing, and consumer preferences are dynamic."

Four Probable Upcoming Challenges in CPG Industry for Upcoming Days

1: Maintaining customer loyalty

2. Keeping up with rapidly changing consumer buying patterns

3. A massive level of digital disruption

4. Price inflation

In such a situation of a pandemic outbreak, implementation of automation of services for all retail operations is much needed. Right from inventory management to sales, every activity needs to be automated, it will help in enhancing business efficiency and transparency. Quantzig's retail analytics experts can help you to understand your requirements which will help in controlling your budget without compromising on outcomes.

Read the complete article to gain detailed insights into each of these factors:

