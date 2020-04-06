Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2020) - Goldsource Mines Inc. (TSXV: GXS) (OTCQB: GXSFF) (FWB: G5M) ("Goldsource" or the "Company") announces protocols to minimize exposure to the novel coronavirus (the "Virus" or "COVID-19") in order to decrease risk to the company's employees, contractors, families and communities near the Eagle Mountain Gold project ("Eagle Mountain") in Guyana, South America. On April 3, 2020, the Minister of Public Health for Guyana announced new policies and guidelines for non-essential businesses, which incudes mining exploration and development. Following the policies and guidelines, relevant to the Covid-19 pandemic, by both Canadian and Guyanese authorities, the Company will temporarily suspend its drilling and exploration activities at Eagle Mountain for a period of 30 days, which may be amended. The potential risk of infection should be significantly reduced, with site personnel being security staff only. The next shift rotation at Eagle Mountain was planned for April 8th, so our temporary suspension of activities will take effect between April 5th and April 7th based on staged workers' transport from the Eagle Mounatin camp.

The Company has taken the following measures in an attempt to safeguard against and prevent the potential spread and impact of the Virus:

Temporarily closing both the Goldsource offices, in Vancouver and in Georgetown, with personnel working remotely from home, wherever possible and appropriate;

Restricting non-essential business travel;

Restricting non-essential visits to Eagle Mountain;

Educating employees and contractors on rigorous hand washing, personal hygiene and disinfecting;

Collaborating with government agencies and local authorities in Guyana in order to coordinate efforts;

Donating funds to the special COVID-19 Relief Fund, set-up by the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association ("GGDMA") to support persons affected by the Virus in the local mining communities; and in the case of Goldsource, persons affected by the Virus in Mahdia, Region Eight, the nearest town to Eagle Mountain;

Maintaining full salaries and benefits, for the company's employees, as proscribed by government guidelines.

Yannis Tsitos, President, commented, "We are thankful to report that there are currently no known cases of COVID-19 for any of our employees, contractors and their familes. The health and the well-being of our employees, their families and commumities is of utmost importance to Goldsource Mines. We will monitor the situation and seek to assist local and federal government efforts to keep our employees informed and aware of best practices to slow and halt the spread of COVID-19".

The Company continued to drill test for extensions of mineralization at the Salbora and Powis discoveries (see corporate news releases dated January 23, 2019 and February 5, 2020). In recent weeks, drilling has been focused on the Toucan-Powis structural corridor, Salbora North and the Friendly target. Goldsource had two diamond core rigs turning on site, until March 17th, when the drill contractor on site shut down to allow for the drilling team to depart before international travel restrictions were enforced. Goldsource's own rig continued drilling till April 5th. The Company announced on February 5th, that a third, man-portable, drill will be added to the project in March 2020 to perform in-fill drilling at Eagle Mountain. The man portable rig is in transit to the country by boat. Goldsource will need to wait until international travel restrictions have been lifted to bring the rig and drill crew to site. The Company has executed a contract for 5,000 metres of in-fill drilling with this man-portable rig.

Goldsource intends to use this period of work on processing and interpreting outstanding drilling data, release relevant analytical results once received from laboratory, continue with desktop geological compilation to increase its understanding of the recently drilled targets and work on their geological model and develop a comprehensive drill plan to expand recent discoveries, infill the current resource and test for new discoveries.

With a cash balance of C$7.7 million, no debt and a reduced burnrate during the temporary shutdown, Goldsource is well positioned to weather the current market uncertainty and continue to expand and advance the Eagle Mountain Gold Project as soon as it is safe to do so.

ABOUT GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.

Goldsource Mines Inc. (www.goldsourcemines.com) is a Canadian resource company working aggressively to develop its advanced-stage, 100%-owned Eagle Mountain saprolite and hard-rock gold project in Guyana, South America. From 2016 to 2017, through a gravity pilot plant initiative, the Company completed testing on gravity-only gold production and both dry and wet mining open-pit techniques. Goldsource is now focused on expanding gold resources and delivering subsequent studies for decision-making on a large-scale gold production at Eagle Mountain. Goldsource is led by an experienced management team, proven in making exploration discoveries and in project construction.

Ioannis (Yannis) Tsitos

President

Goldsource Mines Inc.

