Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC Pink: HMPQ), an emerging leader in the CBD products market. CEO of the Company, Salvador Rosillo, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking for an update on the Company's current projects. "In the six years plus that we've been working, the last six months have been the darkest period for HempAmericana," said Rosillo, before elaborating on the Company's investment structure. "We are still moving forward at this moment," said Rosillo adding that he has personally secured funds for the business as they face limited capital. "I am all in," he said.

Jolly then asked about the Company's new website and its capacity for sales. Rosillo shared that the Company launched their new website but soon faced challenges with hackers and confiscated sales from their payment processor. "We had to open a different website called 'hempamericana.store'," explained Rosillo, adding that the website is active and processing sales. "Yesterday, we shipped the first nine orders that came through the website," shared Rosillo. He also elaborated on the Company's new payment processing partner, and shared that the website will eventually shift to a .com domain.

Rosillo then shared that the Company will begin selling products through Alibaba, and is developing wholesale and white label products. "We have a great opportunity now," said Rosillo.

"Where do we go from here?" asked Jolly. "Now we are entering the marketing stage," said Rosillo, sharing that this is a new effort for the Company.

To close the interview, Rosillo shared that the Company currently has 20,000 bottles of CBD products ready-to-go. "We will continue to plug along and make sales," said Rosillo.

About HempAmericana, Inc.

HempAmericana is an emerging leader in the CBD products market. The Company owns and operates a high-capacity, state-of-the-art CBD extraction and processing facility located in Augusta, Maine. This facility is armed with a supersized supercritical CO2 extraction system, centrifugal partition chromatography refinement technology, and a mechanized fully-automated CBD bottling system. The Company's CBD oil business uses the brand designation, CBD Oleum. HempAmericana also researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp, including a popular brand of hemp rolling papers marketed under the brand name, "Rolling Thunders".

