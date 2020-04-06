Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2020) - Bay Talent Group Inc. (TSXV: HIRE) ("BTG" or the "Company"), announces that its Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Mr. Allan Hartley as Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company, effective immediately.

The Company also announces the resignation of Steven Wang as officer and director of BTG's subsidiaries, Provision IT Resources Ltd. and PTC Accounting and Finance Inc., effective immediately. Both Mr. Hartley and Mr. Wang played significant roles in the formation and growth of the Company. BTG is grateful for their contributions and wish them well in their future endeavors.

The Company announces the appointment of Mr. Simon Dealy, CPA, MBA, as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Dealy has more than 25 years experience in operations, finance, strategic planning, acquisition, and business development. Mr. Dealy is co-founder of BTG and has served as BTG's President since January 1, 2018 and Chief Financial Officer since January 1, 2019, and has, during these periods, and among other things, overseen the acquisition and integration of BTG's material subsidiaries. Mr. Dealy holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Suffolk University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

The Company also announces the addition of Dan Teguh as Vice President, Finance. Prior to joining BTG, Mr. Teguh was Director of Corporate Development at a leading North American healthcare consolidator where he was responsible for acquisitions and transaction execution. Prior to this, Mr. Teguh held progressively senior roles at a publicly traded insurance holding company covering all aspects of capital management including mergers and acquisitions, planning, operations, financial reporting, and investor relations. Mr. Teguh began his career at Ernst & Young LLP. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Queen's University.

The Company also announces that Eric Loree has been named Chief Legal Officer. Mr. Loree joined BTG in December 2018 as Corporate Secretary. Prior to BTG, Mr. Loree worked in the Listed Issuer Services department at the TSX Venture Exchange where he was a member of the Exchange's Executive Listing and Policy Committees. He also previously acted as legal counsel to a major telecommunications company and practiced in the Corporate Finance and Securities Law department of a national law firm based in Toronto. Mr. Loree holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Wilfrid Laurier University and a Bachelor of Laws degree from Queen's University.

Mr. Dealy, Chief Executive Officer of BTG was quoted "While COVID19 creates general uncertainty for business and the market, BTG is taking bold steps to realize on our strategic plans. We continue to move forward on our acquisition pipeline as we build towards an ever more digitized operating environment. The Canadian job market may be reduced during the next quarter however our Company's management is now strengthened, has a demonstrated track record in the HR industry and is looking to lead to a technology-based future driven by industry leading advisors."

About Bay Talent Group Inc.

BTG is a technology company in the HR consulting industry with a strong focus on staffing and recruiting. BTG's strategy is to complete accretive acquisitions of staffing, information technology, and HR consulting firms that meet BTG's strategic, valuation, expertise, geographic, and operational criteria. BTG's organic growth plans combined with acquired growth creates value and provides Bay Talent Group entities additional diversified vertical and cross-selling opportunities, realized savings from consolidating operations and leveraging a centralized back-office structure.

BTG's current operating subsidiaries, Provision IT Resources Ltd. and PTC Accounting and Finance Inc., are HR consulting firms that offer a range of professional staffing services for accounting, finance, information technology, office administration and human resources. BTG's clients include large organizations in the financial, government, insurance, and pension fund sectors, as well as, small and medium sized businesses across a broad range of industries.

