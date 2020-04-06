French solar thin-film specialist Armor has designed a retractable automotive solar cover. It has deployed an initial prototype on a Gazelle electric car, but it said that the cover can be used on any kind of electric vehicle.From pv magazine France French thin-film PV manufacturer Armor has deployed a thin-film solar car cover on a Gazelle Tech electric vehicle made of composite materials. The cover consists of a tarpaulin incorporating ASCA organic PV film modules, which partly recharge the car's battery, Armor said. Its ASCA organic PV films, based on semiconductive organic polymers, feature ...

