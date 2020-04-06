Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2020) - Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) (JSE: BUC) ("Buffalo Coal" or "the Company").

The board of directors of Buffalo Coal ("the Board") is pleased to announce the appointment of Emma Oosthuizen as the new chief executive officer ("CEO") of Buffalo Coal. Emma had been serving the Company in her position as interim CEO since February 11, 2019 following the resignation of the previous CEO.

Emma joined Buffalo Coal in March 2018 as VP: Finance and was subsequently appointed as chief financial officer ("CFO") of the Company on October 15, 2018. The Board is confident that Buffalo Coal, under the leadership of Emma along with its recently appointed CFO, Willie Bezuidenhout, and the existing management team, will continue to focus on executing the Company's strategy.

About Buffalo Coal

Buffalo is a coal producer in southern Africa. It holds a majority interest in two operating mines through its 100% interest in Buffalo Coal Dundee, a South African company which has a 70% interest in Zinoju. Zinoju holds a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine and the Aviemore anthracite mine in South Africa. Buffalo Coal has an experienced coal-focused management team.

