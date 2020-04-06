TWO OF THE MARKET'S LEADING SOLUTIONS HAVE MERGED TO FORM A UNIQUE, SCALABLE TRANSPORTATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM, DESIGNED TO EVOLVE ALONGSIDE BUSINESS NEEDS.

Alpega Group announces Alpega TMS, a union of inet and Transwide's cloud-based Transportation Management Systems. The new software provides a uniquely scalable solution, designed to manage all levels of logistics complexity. At the same time, Alpega Group has been recognized as a Challenger in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems.

Alpega TMS is the combination of two of the market's most innovative, established and trusted solutions. inet has long been a trusted solution for companies with highly complex and unique supply chain needs. Transwide's focus has always been on transport execution by helping businesses looking for rapid ROI and process improvements. Together, as Alpega TMS, these solutions offer a truly unique scalable solution.

Speaking on the launch, Todd DeLaughter, CEO of Alpega said: "The transportation industry has changed immensely in the past few years and businesses that want to thrive need to be flexible. The digitalization of logistics processes is central to driving this growth, but we recognize there is no one-size-fits-all solution.

"Leveraging the experience and technology of inet and Transwide means Alpega TMS represents industry best practice and we believe is one of the most advanced software suites in the sector. Our unique scalability and best-in-breed standalone solutions ensure shippers benefit from a system that evolves alongside their needs, regardless of the complexity of their logistics processes."

This unique scalability means companies can start out with a solution focused on Full Truck Load (FTL) and road transport, before expanding to incorporate Live Tracking or Advanced Planning, while addressing multi-mode Land, Sea, Rail and Air with Less-than Truck Loads (LTL).

Alpega Group recognized by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems

"I'm delighted Gartner has recognized Alpega Group as a Challenger in its Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems," says DeLaughter. "We believe it's evidence that we're bringing something special to the market. With Alpega TMS there's no need to worry about changing TMS when your logistics process gets more complex."

This is the ninth time that Alpega Group has been recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems. The report evaluates vendors based on ability to execute and for completeness of vision.

*Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems," Bart De Muynck, et al, 25 March 2020 (Alpega Group was previously recognized as inet in the report from 2011 to 2019, except 2013)

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Alpega Group

Alpega Group is a leading global logistics software company offering modular solutions that cover all transportation and logistics complexity needs. By bringing together the best solutions and market expertise, the Alpega Group has created the transportation industry's only scalable end-to-end software suite.

Alpega TMS empowers transport professionals to manage the logistics and supply chain processes, it transforms global and local supply chains into collaborative ecosystems, bringing together all parties involved. Alpega TMS's unique scalability and best-in-breed standalone solutions ensure shippers benefit from a system that evolves alongside their needs, regardless of the complexity of their logistics processes. Our freight procurement solution, TenderEasy, provides a world-class solution for sourcing transportation providers across air, land and sea. In terms of freight exchanges, 123cargo, Teleroute and Wtransnet are leading European marketplaces designed to match spot shipments and truck capacity.

These platforms and the data which flows through them, alongside our 30+ years' experience in transportation lets us enable businesses to optimize their supply chain planning and execution while benefitting from lower costs and higher visibility. All of Alpega's solutions combine to create added value for customers. Our community of 80,000 carriers and 200,000 members are electronically connected every day to successfully manage critical transport processes. Alpega is present in 80 countries worldwide and employs over 600 people with 31 different nationalities.

