'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on website disclosure of the annual accounting (financial) statements by the joint stock company 06-Apr-2020 / 15:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on website disclosure of the annual accounting (financial) statements by the joint stock company "Surgutneftegas" PJSC has disclosed annual accounting (financial) statements for 2019. Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 Date when the text of the document was published on the website: 06.04.2020. Date of the auditor's report prepared for annual accounting (financial) statements for 2019: 30.03.2020. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: ACS TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 56742 EQS News ID: 1016341 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2020 09:40 ET (13:40 GMT)