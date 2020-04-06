Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2020) - RIWI Corp. (CSE: RIW) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, has been recognized by the Financial Times in its first annual ranking of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020. RIWI is one of 500 of the fast-growing companies recognized as propelling the economy by generating prosperity and sustaining market competitiveness.

RIWI's Chief Executive Officer, Neil Seeman, said, "I am proud of our RIWI team for an unwavering dedication to deliver client service excellence every day. Even during these turbulent economic times, we continue to grow."

The Financial Times award honours 500 outstanding companies among the millions of North and South American enterprises. The rating is the result of a joint project by the Financial Times and Statista. The results were achieved by conducting months of research, public calls, database research, and directly contacting tens of thousands of companies.

The Financial Times and Statista note: "As a sizeable chunk of fast-growing companies tend to be privately held and detailed financial information not made public, a ranking such as this can never claim to be complete. Yet the fact that about 90 per cent of the companies featured here are unlisted - and that the screening process was rigorous - means the ranking offers readers a glimpse into the black box that is private companies."

RIWI is proud to be part of the approximately 10 percent of public companies on this ranking. Our most recent audited financial statements were published on March 5, 2020.

To learn more about the Company's current vision and growth trajectory, please see our CEO's Annual Letter to Shareholders - entitled "Stay Different to Win" - published March 25, 2020 and online at:

https://riwi.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/CEO-Letter-to-Shareholders-March-25-2020.pdf

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com.

RIWI CORP.

Signed: "Neil Seeman"

Neil Seeman, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Im, Chief Financial Officer

danielim@riwi.com | +1-416-205-9984 ext. 2

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date of this news release and RIWI does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management of the Company's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54164