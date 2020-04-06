The "Europe 5G Chipset Market to 2027 Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Operation Frequency; Product; End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe 5G chipset market accounted for US$ 250.4 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 46.2% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 5228.6 Mn in 2027.

Some of the factors propelling the market for 5G chipsets include the rise in need for internet coverage with reduced power consumption, rise in the demand for high-speed network, growing M2M/IoT connections, and rising in demand for mobile data services. However, the high cost of hardware in the terrestrial network densification is a key challenge that is restraining the growth of the 5G chipset market. Moreover, strategic alliances in the emerging economies are anticipated to be opportunistic for the 5G chipset market. In the present scenario, a 5G chipset is in the concluding phase of testing. These chipsets operate over data speed that is 50 to 100 times more than the 4G counterpart.

The 5G chipset market is majorly driven by the exponentially growing needs of the consumer electronic devices that have boosted the manufacturing prospects and convergence of the electronics and automotive industry driving the quest for the semiconductor industry. However, the rapidly changing nature of technology requires consistent changes in semiconductors. Also, the growth of technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, IoT, and connected devices across industry verticals, are projected to offer considerable opportunities to the players in the 5G chipset market.

Companies mentioned

Broadcom, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Mediatek Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson

Xilinx, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pmheql

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200406005537/en/

