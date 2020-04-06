For the second successive academic year, Stats Perform is collaborating with Birkbeck, University of London, to deliver a football analytics module as part of the institution's Sport Management and Business of Football MSc.

The academically accredited module starts on Tuesday 28 April and is also available to industry practitioners interested in enrolling as a short course. It will run for eleven weeks and conclude on 7 July.

In light of the current global situation, each session will be delivered online by experienced industry professionals possessing first-hand experience of implementing data and analytical processes within the sport.

Previous students who completed the Master's have gone on to pursue careers in the industry, including roles at Premier League clubs and in football governance.

Discussing the collaboration, Stats Perform's Ben Mackriell said:

"Having devised and successfully delivered the first edition of this course in 2019, we are delighted to be continuing our collaboration with Birkbeck to outline the core fundamentals around football analytics.

"Since delivering last year's course, the application of applied analytics has continued to evolve as new concepts generated through AI and Machine Learning have been introduced. This remote course can provide both students and industry practitioners with an ideal opportunity to obtain insights which can provide a foundation for them to further understand and apply these concepts throughout their future careers."

Dr. Giambattista Rossi, Lecturer, Department of Management at Birkbeck, University of London, said:

"I am very happy to be continuing this partnership with Stats Perform. The creation of this module has allowed our institution to enlarge its curricula and the fact that we partner with Stats Perform is a validation of the quality of our work.

"We are currently faced with unprecedented challenges in delivering our academic programme and I am delighted that Stats Perform have committed to delivering each of the module sessions remotely to our enrolled MSc students. With each lecture being delivered by an expert in football analytics, possessing relevant industry experience, we will continue to be able to provide the perfect teaching and studying environment to the students."

