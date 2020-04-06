Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions has recently announced the completion of its latest Q&A session on 'Why the Global Supply Chain is Not Immune to COVID-19' with Mr. Sudarshan, KL, Associate Vice President Presales at Quantzig. Being an analytics expert, Sudarshan has more than 11 years of experience in the field of analytics, management consulting and technology. He also has extensive knowledge and tremendous experience in conceptualizing and building advanced supply chain analytics solutions, system dynamics, marketing ROI models, customer, and pricing analytics engagements for Fortune 500 clients across industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200406005548/en/

How supply chain analytics can help your organization (Graphic: Business Wire)

We help businesses build stronger supply chains, ones that withstand the disruptions and adverse impacts of the ongoing transformations. Request a Free proposal for expert insights and personalized recommendations.

In this Q&A session, Mr. Sudarshan KL provides some key insights on the impact of coronavirus on the global economy and analyzes how businesses can diversify their supply chain operations to build a more advanced, resilient supply network.

Questions answered:

How has COVID-19 impacted the global supply chain and operations management initiatives of businesses? How has stockpiling impacted the global supply chain? Have businesses witnessed a similar situation in the past? What lessons can one learn from the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on supply chain operations?

The impact of COVID-19 on the global economy is quite notable since it has impacted different aspects of businesses leading to fluctuations in stock prices, a decline in global earnings, and even delays in movie premiers. Our analytics expert, Sudarshan, has been analyzing the spread of COVID-19 from the start, taking note of how the outbreak has impacted global supply chain operations. By providing answers to three critical questions in this Q&A session, we discuss and gauge the impact of coronavirus on the global economy and analyze how businesses can diversify their supply chain operations to become more resilient.

Speak to our experts to learn how our supply chain analytics capabilities combined with advanced analytics techniques can help you tackle supply chain disruptions.

According to Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts, "Traditional supply chains are optimized for cost and are not designed to proactively address unplanned disruptions. To build a flexible global supply chain, businesses must focus on building the capabilities and skills required to identify and respond to future disruptions."

Book a FREE Demo to gain limited-period complimentary access to our supply chain analytics platform.

In the current scenario, the challenges faced by businesses are quite complex and require logical thinking and practical solutions to tackle them. At Quantzig's Center of Excellence for Global Supply Chain Operations Management, we're optimistic that this will pass, and we will come back to normalcy with much better resiliency. And to help businesses in this process, we've curated a portfolio of advanced supply chain operations management solutions that not just focus on improving analyzing disruptions but help discover new opportunities to drive growth.Read the complete article for detailed insights:https://bit.ly/2V4FmBr

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200406005548/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us