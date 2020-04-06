While working under the operational adjustments required by COVID-19, it is pleasing to see continuing business development activity at AAC Clyde Space. The award of a follow-on SEK8m contract from Orbital Micro Systems for a 6U satellite is due to the success of a 3U in-orbit demonstrator deployed in July 2019. At present, disruption to operations at AAC Clyde has been limited and we maintain our forecasts, although welfare measures for employees could have some impact if they extend into H220.

