The European Commission has launched a 12-week online public consultation period for its 2030 climate targets.EU citizens and businesses, nongovernmental organizations, academics, and governments will have until June 23 to express their opinions on the bloc's plan to change its current 40% emissions-reduction target to between 50% and 55% by 2030. "The consultation aims to collect opinions on the desired ambition level of climate and energy policies, necessary actions in different sectors and specific policy design to increase climate ambition by 2030," the European Commission said. "It also ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...