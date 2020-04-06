The "Vaping Product Notification: France Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Under the French interpretation of the Tobacco Products Directive (TPD), manufacturers and importers must notify all products before they are placed on the market.

The list contains over 40,000 vape products that have been available on the market between 2010 and 2019.

This report looks at the list in detail, covering both hardware and e-liquids.

Key Topics Covered

Executive summary Disposable e-cigarettes and pre-filled pods are being actively notified The notification list is dominated by French e-liquids 3 and 6 mg/ml are still the most submitted nicotine concentrations Concentration e-liquids Trends of shake and vape and nicotine salt

