DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEPFA BANK plc / Key word(s): Dividend DEPFA BANK plc announces dividend declared, but payment delayed 06-Apr-2020 / 14:26 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Ad Hoc Announcement* - For immediate release RE: *DEPFA BANK plc announces dividend declared, but payment delayed* 6 April 2020 This notice is issued by, or on behalf, of DEPFA BANK plc ("*DEPFA*") in respect of the outstanding listed debt instrument identified below. This announcement may include a communication of inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. *Issuer* *ISIN* *Stock Exchange * DEPFA BANK PLC DE000A0ABYA6 Frankfurt Background: The 2019 Annual Report for DEPFA published on 19 March 2020, discloses that the board of directors of DEPFA recommended a dividend payment of Euro 150m to its sole shareholder, FMS-Wertmanagement AöR ("*FMS-WM*"), to be paid on 31 March 2020 subject to shareholder's approval. Following the issuance of the ECB recommendation on dividend distributions during the COVID-19 pandemic (ECB/2020/19) published on 27 March 2020 (the "*ECB Recommendation*") DEPFA adjourned its Annual General Meeting (the "*AGM*") at which the dividend was due to be declared in order to seek clarification as to the effect of the ECB Recommendation on DEPFA. Dividend declared, but payment delayed: At the AGM of DEPFA, held today, a dividend of Euro 150m to FMS-WM was declared subject to the payment being made as soon as permitted in line with the latest ECB Recommendation on Dividend Distributions. DEPFA is wholly owned by FMS-WM, the German State owned wind-down agency. *For further information, please contact:* For *DEPFA*: Rachel Martin Head of Communications Tel.: +353 1 792 2144 rachel.martin@depfa.com For *FMS-WM*: Frank Hessel Tel.: +49 (0) 89 / 9547627-647? E-Mail: frank.hessel@fms-wm.de 06-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: DEPFA BANK plc Block 5 Irish Life Centre, Lower Abbey Street D01 P767 Dublin 1 Ireland Phone: +353 1 792 2222 Fax: +353 1 792 2211 E-mail: info@depfa.com Internet: www.depfa.com ISIN: DE000A0AUJ90 WKN: A0AUJ9 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); London EQS News ID: 1016241 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 1016241 06-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

April 06, 2020 08:27 ET (12:27 GMT)