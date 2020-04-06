Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 625 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma setzt im Kampf gegen COVID-19 noch einen drauf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ABYA ISIN: DE000A0ABYA6 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
DEPFA BANK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEPFA BANK PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEPFA BANK PLC--