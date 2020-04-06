Successful Business Writing Manuals in LibraryBub Selection for April

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2015, LibraryBub is the industry's first service, dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, the bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska, the core commitment of the LibraryBub service, which has been working with all major libraries for four years, is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

The April list of praiseworthy books by self-publishing authors appears below. The selected publications have met with the approval of independent critics and are already proving popular with devotees and newfound readers alike. Some have impressively become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories. The cream of the selected books are award winners within the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Novelist Kim Liggett recalls the central place of the library in her small-town upbringing. "I loved everything about it... It was my window to the outside world, both real and imagined, where I could be anything I wanted to be... I could be brave and ruthless, terrifying and wise. Eventually, I left that small town and traveled the world. I think it was that early exposure to such a wide variety of books that gave me the courage to become the heroine of my own story," said Liggett. Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska is delighted to support them in that role.

Below is April's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Ashes Like Bread: a biblical novel of Lamech and his two wives (Book One of the Thrones of Genesis series) by Jean Hoefling ISBN: 978-1732614604

Mystery & Thriller

First Deceit (Book One of the Fatal Deceit Trilogy) by Henry Farley ISBN: 978-1943386666

Money Matters by Brian Finney ISBN: 978-0999800317

Science Fiction & Fantasy

Encounters with Demons (Book One of the Brotherhood of the Beloved series) by P. A. Minyard ISBN: 978-1943386581

Demons at War (Book Two of the Brotherhood of the Beloved series) by P. A. Minyard ISBN: 978-1943386604

Demon Vengeance (Book Three of the Brotherhood of the Beloved series) by P. A. Minyard ISBN: 978-1943386710

Sorrowfish (Book One of the Call of the Lorica series) by Anne C. Miles ISBN: 978-0578612195

Children's

Growing Up, Poetry by Jennelle L. White ISBN: 978-0997861235

NON-FICTION

Business

Designed to Win: what every business needs to know to go truly global (DHL's 50 Years) by Po Chung ISBN: 978-1943386505

Disruptive Leadership: 8 counterintuitive secrets for running a successful business by Christopher Catranis ISBN: 978-1943386468

The Elon Musk Method: business principles from the world's most powerful entrepreneur by Randy Kirk and Alinka Rutkowska ISBN: 978-1943386444

The Financially Independent Millennial: how I became a millionaire in my thirties by Rick Orford ISBN: 978-1943386482

Next Level Cybersecurity: detect the signals, stop the hack by Sai Huda ISBN: 978-1943386413

Outsource Your Book: your guide to getting your business book ghostwritten, published and launched by Alinka Rutkowska ISBN: 978-1943386406

Pocket Mentor: the entrepreneur's guide to building a lasting business from scratch by Mark Nureddine ISBN: 978-1943386291

Shepreneur: business lessons for the determined female entrepreneur (I Can. I Will. Watch Me!) by Kristin Cripps ISBN: 978-1943386796

Smarter Business Exits: strategies and toolkits for corporate divorce, succession planning and joint exits by William B. Bierce ISBN: 978-1943386789

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business by Laura Pennington Briggs ISBN: 978-1599186450

Why They Buy: a bullet proof method to closing any sale by David Fuess ISBN: 978-1943386321

WISER: the definitive guide to starting a business after the age of 50 by Wendy Mayhew ISBN: 978-0988100015

Write and Grow Rich: secrets of successful authors and publishers by Alinka Rutkowska and Adam Houge ISBN: 978-1943386260

Next Level Selling: The Definitive Guide to Closing High Dollar Deals by Tom Fedro ISBN: 978-1943386529

Health, Family & Lifestyle

How to Live to 100: Secrets from the World's Happiest Centenarians by Elizabeth Lopez ISBN: 978-1943386550

Self-Help

Be Something Wonderful by Tom Kearin ISBN: 978-1650481395

The Self-Discovery Book (Book One of the Inner Self-Improvement series) by Michael Cavallaro ISBN: 978-1943386734

"LibraryBub targeted libraries for one of my bestsellers," says LibraryBub author Gregg Michaelsen. He fully appreciates the benefits of the connection between self-publishing authors and librarians, revealing how he "could not imagine trying to research and contact all the libraries in the U.S. and request that [his] book be included on their shelves." For him, "it's a time saver and… a money maker too!"

Librarians can register for LibraryBub at http://librarybub.com/

Independent publishers are encouraged to visit http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.

Media Contact:

Alinka Rutkowska

alinka@authorremake.com