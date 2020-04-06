Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 625 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma setzt im Kampf gegen COVID-19 noch einen drauf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ET8E ISIN: BE0003820371 Ticker-Symbol: 5E1 
Stuttgart
06.04.20
12:57 Uhr
12,620 Euro
+0,580
+4,82 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,540
12,940
18:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.04.2020 | 17:53
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

Publication on April 6, 2020, 5.45 PM CET
Regulated information - reporting share buyback
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between March 30, 2020 and April 3, 2020.

DateNumber of shares acquiredAverage price (EUR)Total (EUR)
30/03/20204,000 12.3395 49,358
31/03/20202,827 12.3665 34,960
01/04/20203,000 12.3512 37,054
02/04/20203,000 12.3593 37,078
03/04/20202,642 12.2087 32,255
Weekly Total15,469 12.3282 190,705

As of April 3, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 483,516 shares at an average price of EUR 19,3721, representing in total EUR 9,366,713.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 562,164 shares as of April 3, 2020 (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 14,496 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2019 OGM ) .

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day - and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, CFO
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium
Tel: +32 4 361 70 00. E-mail: corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

Attachment

  • Press release in PDF format (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/146572cf-33dc-4d2b-a547-43515c46e004)
EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)