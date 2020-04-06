Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the Combined General Meeting of June 5, 2019 for the implementation of a share buyback program, Axway Software SA (LEI:96950022O6SP7FQONJ77) (Paris:AXW) declares below the purchases of its own shares (FR0011040500) from March 20, 2020 to April 3, 2020:

Transaction

Day Total Daily Volume

(nb of shares) Weighted Average

Daily Acquisition

Price

(€/share) Transaction Amount

Market

Identification

Code 3/31/2020 12 984 15,50 201 252 XPAR TOTAL 12 984 15,50 201 252

A description of the authorized share buyback program was published on June 5, 2019 and is available on Axway's website in the Calendar Publications section.

Details of transactions, in accordance with Article 5(2)(c) of European Regulation No 596/2014 and its delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1056, are available on Axway's website, Investors section, under Regulated Information.

Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) empowers customers to succeed using hybrid integration to connect people, systems, businesses and digital ecosystems. Axway's hybrid integration platform, AMPLIFY, helps enterprise power users, IT specialists, developers, and partners accelerate digital transformation, create captivating experiences, and innovate new services. AMPLIFY speeds integrations by combining traditional integration patterns with API Management and Application Integration (providing over 150 prebuilt connectors). 11,000 organizations in 100 countries rely on Axway for their data integration challenges. To learn more, visithttp://www.investors.axway.com/en.

