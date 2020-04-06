Regulatory News:

The Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) has granted its visa to the fifth supplement to Veolia Environnement's (Paris:VIE) base prospectus in relation to the 16 billion euros Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN) programme on April 6, 2020.

The base prospectus (AMF visa n°19-298 on June 25, 2019) and its fifth supplement (AMF visa n°20-226 on April 6, 2020) are available on the website of the company at www.veolia.com ("finance" area, section "debt and ratings" under "analysts and investors"), at its head office, from the paying agent (as provided in the base prospectus) and on the website of the AMF at www.amf-france.org.

