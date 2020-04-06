Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 625 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma setzt im Kampf gegen COVID-19 noch einen drauf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 501451 ISIN: FR0000124141 Ticker-Symbol: VVD 
Tradegate
06.04.20
20:14 Uhr
18,685 Euro
+0,700
+3,89 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,575
18,755
20:20
18,590
18,735
20:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA18,685+3,89 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 3,66
Hebel: 5,18
mit moderatem Hebel