Lake Charles, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2020) - Halberd Corporation (OTC Pink: HALB) announces that it has reached an agreement with shareholders holding 192,000,000 shares of the 482,838,125 reported as currently outstanding. Those shares will be returned to treasury and retired. We are also reducing the authorized shares of common stock to 1,000,000,000.

Mr. LeDoux, the new CEO, explained that "perhaps even before becoming compliant with our reporting obligations with OTCMarkets, within the next few days, we will detail the transaction which will drive Halberd's future."

Safe Harbor Statement: This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, economic, competitive, and equity market conditions.

