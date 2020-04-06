Mercury Medical Announces the Donation of 2,500 Disposable CPAP Devices to New York

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / Mercury Medical, a healthcare manufacturer focused on introducing new critical care medical device technologies, announces the donation of 2,500 Flow-Safe II® Disposable CPAP devices to the state of New York for treating COVID-19 patients.

The FDA recently issued guidelines indicating that BiPAP and CPAP devices can be used to effectively help treat COVID-19 patients in Respiratory Distress. CPAP therapy has been shown to be very efficacious in preventing these patients from deteriorating to the point where they require mechanical ventilation. With the current shortage of mechanical ICU ventilators, these CPAP devices can play an important role in meeting New York's surge capacity to treat the influx of COVID-19 patients. Currently, the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) has been using Mercury Medical's Flow-Safe II EZ® disposable CPAP device for patients exhibiting symptoms of Respiratory Distress for the last few years.

The Flow-Safe II® family of products are disposable ventilatory support devices that deliver CPAP and/or Bilevel CPAP therapies. They do not require a mechanical machine or electrical power; simply connect to an oxygen source within the hospital to deliver adjustable CPAP pressures; can be disposed of after use to eliminate cross contamination; are simple to use and are very cost effective.

John Gargaro, MD, Mercury Medical president and CEO, states, "We have been following daily updates regarding the growing spread of COVID-19 and the resulting health impact on the State of New York, especially in New York City and surrounding areas. We are donating 2,500 each of our Flow-Safe II® product to help New York's efforts in saving lives during this COVID-19 crisis. We believe that this product can be used effectively on coronavirus patients with the goal of minimizing the need for mechanical ventilators, thus freeing them up to be used on more critical cases."

